During his recent interview with DAZN WWE superstar and lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio spoke about the return of John Cena, and how the former 16-time world champion has been coaching Mysterio’s son Dominik since he came back. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Cena has helped coach his son Dominik:

To hear Cena coaching him in the corner, and he just stayed quiet. What he learned from Cena is completely different than what he’s going to learn from me. So I asked Cena to coach my son as much as he can. He’s all yours. Dominik learned a lot this past weekend, and it’s only gonna get better.

On Cena’s return:

I have nothing but respect for John, and the same goes with The Rock. The Rock took off for Hollywood and came back on certain occasions, but he just became a humongous Hollywood star, and that’s consuming most of the time. With John, he just happened to have a break right now, and he’s back. Now he’s not only doing TVs, but he’s wanting to do house shows as well. So that just tells me the type of character he has, the type of person he is. He’s willing to drive and do the supershows that we’re kicking off that we had last weekend and now this upcoming weekend.

How his return his good for morale: