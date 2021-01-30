Lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Forbes to talk about a variety of topics, including who is on his wrestling Mount Rushmore, and what his predictions are for tomorrow’s Royal Rumble. Highlights are below.

Says he wants to see his son win the Rumble:

“I’d definitely love to see Dominik win his first Royal Rumble, without a doubt,” said Mysterio. “I think as a father I would definitely love to see my son succeed. But I’ll give him one pass. If he’s on the verge of being thrown up, I’ll save him once but I won’t save him twice.”

Says he has a surprise for King Corbin:

“I have a little surprise that eventually will pop up, I’m just waiting for the right time for that, and the whole SmackDown family will know…we do know that Corbin was a former Golden Gloves boxer, so we might go down that route.”

Lists his favorite Royal Rumble memory:

“Personally, the [Royal Rumble] that really stands out the most is when I won, just because so many things were centered that night. The fact that I came out No. 2, I came out in a lowrider, I was representing my people. It was a Rumble that a lot of fans wanted to see me win, but just thought it was going to be impossible, and as the night got closer to the end, the fans were like ‘I think he’s gonna pull it off.’ The presence of being there, and just staying [in the final three] with Randy [Orton] and Triple H and dumping both of them out, was just such an iconic moment. Such a historical moment, for me, for my fans, for the ones who have been following me for years that thought that my opportunity was due, was happiness overall.

Who he predicts will win the Rumble:

“If I give you my pick, I feel like I’m giving it away. Like, that’s gonna be the winner. I definitely see Ziggler. For some reason, I think he’s one of the top three. Besides that, I would love to see Dominik in the last five. I think that would be incredible. Garza and Andrade would be incredible there. I don’t know if it’s the timing, but I would love to see them in the Top 5 as well.”

Names his MT. Rushmore:

“I do like to consider the wrestlers who have inspired me throughout my career. My uncle was a big inspiration to me. What he was doing during his time I thought was incredible. Negro Casas has been a huge inspiration to me, Tiger Mask has been another huge inspiration and Tiger Mask cannot go alone, he has to go alongside Dynamite Kid. I think those right there just inspired me throughout the whole way. Of course, you could never do your Top 5 and not put Eddie Guerrero in there.”