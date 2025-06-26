Rey Mysterio recently appeared as a guest on LA PLATICA for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend explained how he suffered his current injury, how recovery from the injury is going and when he expects to be back.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he suffered his current injury: “So, I was explaining to someone yesterday that I tore my groin. He goes, ‘How did it happen? Was it when they pulled you?’ I said, ‘No…’ The guy that I was wrestling stood in front of me. He bailed out the ring underneath the bottom rope and I went to chase him and when I pushed off with my left leg, I just heard a (*rip noise*). Like, that’s it? I tore my groin like that? And yeah, usually it happens on the simplest sh*t.”

On also dealing with a busted eardrum issue while out recovering from his torn groin and when he expects to return to WWE: “Good. Pretty good (Mysterio said about his recovery from injury). I started my PT. Not to mention, I had a busted eardrum as well so I fixed that during my time off. I’m on the road to recovery. I should be back hopefully by August.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)