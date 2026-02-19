Dominik Mysterio’s neck tattoo immediately became one of the most talked-about visual changes in WWE. Some fans questioned it, others embraced the bold look, and many wondered what it represented. During a recent appearance on “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” with Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio addressed the tattoo directly and revealed the deeper meaning behind it.

Rey initially approached the topic with humor, suggesting Dominik may have beaten him to the punch on purpose. “I think he overheard me say that I was gonna get a neck tattoo and he jumped right to it so that way he could say… ‘My dad copied me.’” The lighthearted comment reflects the playful dynamic between the two, especially given their on-screen rivalry and storyline tension over the past few years.

However, Rey quickly made it clear the tattoo is not just a rebellious aesthetic choice. It carries family significance rooted in his own origin story. “I love the fact that he’s paying homage to my uncle. The person that I fell in love with the sport because of him,” Rey explained. The design is connected to the very first mask created and worn by Rey’s uncle, the man responsible for introducing him to professional wrestling.

“My life has always been wrestling because of my uncle and that was the very first mask that he designed and wore,” Rey continued, underscoring how foundational that influence was to his career. For all the storyline animosity between father and son on WWE programming, the tattoo represents something much deeper than character work or image reinvention.

“It has meaning to it, which is what a tattoo should have,” Rey added.

Dominik has carved out his own identity as one of WWE’s most polarizing and effective heels, but the neck tattoo serves as a permanent reminder of where the Mysterio legacy began. Beneath the heat, the tribute ties Dominik not just to his father, but to the generation that made Rey Mysterio who he is today.