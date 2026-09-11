Rey Mysterio has high praise for The Undertaker’s work behind the scenes with AAA.

Mysterio, who serves as AAA General Manager and is scheduled to face Omos on night one of TripleMania 34, recently spoke with The Sun UK about The Undertaker’s involvement with the promotion.

According to Mysterio, The Undertaker has found the right balance between preserving what makes AAA unique while adding a different approach to long-term storytelling.

“I think Taker said it best. When he first came down to AAA, he said, ‘I don’t wanna change what you guys have already built here, I just wanna add,’” Mysterio said.

He believes that approach has allowed AAA to introduce its audience to longer storylines that build toward major matches.

“So, it was perfect. Now the fans around Mexico who are not accustomed to maybe seeing long storylines or sequences of matches, or sequences of stories that lead into a particular or special match, that is now all happening,” he continued.

Mysterio went on to describe the combination of AAA’s presentation and WWE-style long-term storytelling as an ideal mix.

“It’s like the perfect formula for the Mexican fan base. And for the rest of the world, it’s something that they’ve been watching for years in WWE,” he said.

“So, I think Undertaker is doing incredible there and I’m just enjoying every moment, you know, every time I step into AAA.”

Rey Mysterio vs. Omos is scheduled to take place at AAA TripleMania 34.