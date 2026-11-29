Rey Mysterio is officially hanging up his boots in 2027.

And he’s doing it in Mexico.

During the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 post-show on Saturday night at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, the WWE Hall of Famer made the major announcement that had been teased throughout the premium live event.

After discussing Team Mexico’s victory over Team USA in the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match, Mysterio revealed that WWE will be heading to Banorte Stadium (formerly known as Estadio Azteca) in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 12, 2027.

He then dropped the bombshell.

Mysterio announced that his retirement match will take place at the event.

The legendary masked Superstar became visibly emotional as fans in attendance voiced their displeasure with the announcement, attempting to convince him to reconsider his decision.

The other members of Team Mexico eventually joined Mysterio on the stage, embracing the WWE Hall of Famer, with Rey Fenix and Mysterio sharing a particularly emotional moment as the segment wrapped up.

The 51-year-old Mysterio made his professional wrestling debut in 1992, with his retirement match set to bring an end to an incredible 35-year in-ring career.