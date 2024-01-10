Rey Mysterio gives his endorsement to Dragon Lee.

The lucha-libre legend spoke about the former NXT North American Champion during a recent interview with Baker Banter. Mysterio begins by calling Lee a very talented individual, someone he sees a lot of himself in. He adds that he thinks Lee will go on to become a very big deal for WWE.

I see a lot of a young me in Dragon Lee. He is very unique with his style. Of course, he carries a tradition of lucha libre, which is the mask. The mask represents something way beyond just putting on a mask. It transforms you. It gives you a certain power of representation to our culture, representation to our sport. Overall, he has the heart and determination to go in the ring and put it all on the line. I’ve seen that every time he steps in the ring. I endorse, myself, Dragon Lee to be the next superstar within WWE that’s a luchador. It’s been quite awhile. We’ve had several luchadors in WWE that have been given opportunities, but Dragon Lee is captivating and taking full advantage of this opportunity. He already beat Dominik for the North American Title. You can already see he’s going very big.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mysterio provided an update on his injury and how he hopes he’ll be able to return for the Royal Rumble matchup. You can read about that here.

