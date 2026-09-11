Rey Mysterio says Aalyah Mysterio is enjoying the early stages of her WWE training.

Both of Mysterio’s children are now under contract with WWE. Dominik Mysterio is the reigning AAA Mega Champion, while Aalyah recently began training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

During an interview with SunSport, Rey provided an update on Aalyah’s progress, noting that she has been training for just over a month.

“She’s doing good. She’s about a month and a weekend of training in, and she picks up very fast. But she also gets very frustrated very easy, but it’s normal.”

Mysterio explained that Aalyah did not grow up around the wrestling business quite as much as Dominik, who regularly spent time backstage as a child.

“She wasn’t around as much like Dom (was as a kid), backstage playing and hanging out with the boys and the wrestlers and the staff and crew. So, she struggles a little bit.”

Rey added that there is a significant learning curve for Aalyah as she becomes familiar with everything that comes with the business.

“She’s completely new to the industry in the sense that training, knowing wrestlers, knowing wrestling names, moves — all these little things that if you try to combine everything at once, you’re gonna go crazy because there’s so much, so much to learn here! But, she’s enjoying it very, very much.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mysterio discussed the possibility of bringing back his old “Who’s That Jumping Out The Sky” entrance theme before the end of his career.

“We had been very close with Matt One, who is the original creator of Booyaka 619, and we were just trying to make something local. I did love, very much, that ‘who’s that jumping out of the sky,’ but I do think that because of that time, which was a very special time in wrestling, that song became very nostalgic, and it stuck with a lot of the fans.”

Mysterio admitted that he had already been considering bringing the theme back and said the interview may have given him the extra push to do it.

“You’re not the first person that tells me this, so now, after you said it, you kind of confirmed because I had it in the back of my mind: Man, I should bring that song out at least, you know, maybe for a period before I hang up the mask.”

He continued, “So, I think the confirmation now came when you asked, and you said that’s your favorite song, so I might bring it back, just for a run. With the pop-up entrance too!”

Rey and Dominik are both scheduled for action during AAA Triplemanía 34. Rey will face Omos on night one in Las Vegas, while Dominik will defend the AAA Mega Championship against El Grande Americano on night two in Mexico City on September 13.