Rey Mysterio reveals that he underwent knee surgery.

The WWE superstar and lucha-libre legend posted a photo on his personal Instagram account, where he lets the WWE Universe know that his surgery was successful. He adds that he is looking forward to returning so he can get revenge on Santos Escobar, who betrayed him on this past Friday’s edition of SmackDown.

Knee surgery was successful. @dugasmd1 Now payback on @escobarwwe is on the horizon! Pagarás por los daños #Santos.

Mysterio recently lost the WWE United States Championship to Logan Paul. His reign lasted a few months after capturing it from Austin Theory. Check out his Instagram post below.