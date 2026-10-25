El Grande Americano retained the AAA Mega Championship against Dominik Mysterio after an assist from Rey Mysterio. The title match headlined the October 24 broadcast, the first week of AAA's Héroes Inmortales special.

According to Fightful, Dorian Roldán attacked Americano with a chair during the introductions, and Omos later interfered on Dominik's behalf. Omos also pulled Pimpinela Escarlata over the barricade and stopped the referee from completing a three-count for the champion.

AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio arrived and hit Omos with a chair, then struck Dominik when he tried to take it away. F4W reported that Americano followed with his running headbutt and pinned Dominik.