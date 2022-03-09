WWE superstar and lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Complex about his WrestleMania 38 matchup against The Miz and Logan Paul, where he teams with his son, rising star Dominik Mysterio. Highlights are below.

Discusses his Mania tag match against the Miz and Logan Paul:

“It’s always been cool for WWE to bring in other athletes or celebrities into the mix and collaborate on a different scale by combining mixed matchups. Muhammad Ali, Alice Cooper, Cindy Lauper, Mike Tyson, and now Logan Paul. And when other athletes, celebrities, or influencers like Logan step into our world, they leave respecting what we do. It’s a certain appreciation that only the ones who step into that squared circle will understand. Logan will definitely appreciate. I can’t wait to enforce some 619 L.A.W on the 216!”

Talks Eddie Guerrero:

“I remember the first time I met him, I wasn’t even in wrestling. I was just a fan and 13 years old, and he was wrestling with my uncle [Rey Misterio, Sr.]. They were teaming up, and I was just a kid. Who would have thought back then that one day I would get to step in the ring with him, and share in that Guerrero dynasty that in his bloodline? Deep down inside is a bond of brotherhood relationship that is unlike no other. I learned so much from Eddie inside the ring, outside the ring. He taught me how to pace myself. How to give the fans what they want at a certain time, and not just throw away my entire arsenal–just waste all my bullets in one match. ‘Wait, let them digest a little bit and have them wanting more the next time they see you.’ All those little details are very important in our industry.”