WWE Superstars have officially started “crossing the line” or passing through the “forbidden door,” whichever term you prefer, in AAA.

As noted, WWE acquired AAA and announced a co-promoted AAA x NXT Worlds Collide special event for June 7, 2025 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA., the same night and similar location as WWE Money In The Bank 2025 scheduled for 6/7 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

Rey Mysterio, who is currently on hiatus from WWE due to injury, appeared in a special video message that aired at the start of the first official AAA show since the company was acquired by WWE.

The AAA Alianzas show on May 3 at Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrer in Mexico City, Mexico kicked off with lucha libre legend and WWE Hall of Fame mega-star Rey Mysterio in a special video message talking about the new era for lucha libre.

“For nearly a century, Lucha Libre has redefined wrestling,” Mysterio began in his video statement that aired during the beginning of the show. “And now the whole world is watching AAA and WWE taking Lucha Libre higher, faster, better, farther.”

Mysterio concluded with the tag-line that Paul “Triple H” Levesque used multiple times during the initial announcement regarding WWE’s acquisition of AAA, “The future flies here.”

On Friday, Lucha Blog provided some details regarding the situation in AAA following the acquisition by WWE.

“To the best of my knowledge, AAA has not sat down its office or wrestlers as a group to explain what’s happening, what’s next and where that leaves the people who are currently working for AAA,” the Lucha Libre outlet reported. “That should happen here.”

Lucha Blog continued, “There’s a lot of luchadores with question marks for futures, and how AAA treats them publicly and privately will start answering those questions.”