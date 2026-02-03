Rey Mysterio was notably absent from this week’s episode of WWE Raw, with commentary offering an explanation tied to events from the Royal Rumble.

During the broadcast, Michael Cole stated that Mysterio suffered injuries at the WWE Royal Rumble. Rey entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match at No. 4 but lasted under three minutes before being eliminated by Oba Femi.

Rey’s status had already been a topic of discussion among fans following last Monday’s Raw, when he appeared to be shaken up during his match against Austin Theory. Mysterio was helped to the back afterward, fueling concern that he may have been dealing with an injury heading into the weekend.

Despite those worries, Mysterio still traveled to Saudi Arabia and competed in the Royal Rumble match.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Rey Mysterio is legitimately injured or if the explanation given on Raw was simply used to justify his absence from the show.

Cole’s comments also addressed why Mysterio was not present to assist Penta during his match against Bronson Reed, which featured Theory and Logan Paul at ringside.