Rey Mysterio still can’t believe how good Bad Bunny is at pro-wrestling.

The lucha-libre legend spoke about the Puerto Rican rap sensation during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. Mysterio reflects on Bad Bunny’s performances at WrestleMania 37, the Royal Rumble, and most recently at Backlash 2023.

In my 34 years of being in the business, when I saw Bad Bunny wrestle at Mania the first time, that was pretty impressive. Then, I saw his last match in Puerto Rico, that was very impressive as well. Every time he stepped in the ring, he got better. I don’t think he has the time to train every day like we do or we used to do. It’s very scary to see talent from outside of sports entertainment, from the music industry or influencing, to come in and pick up like that. It’s shocking. At the same time, very athletic, Logan Paul, and is incredible to adapt. Picking up the craft very fast.

When Helwani suggests that Mysterio and Bad Bunny team up to battle Logan Paul and Dominik the current reigning U.S. Champion immediately agrees with the idea.

I like that. Put it out in the universe. Let’s hope WWE listens to that and picks it up. That’s a good one.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)