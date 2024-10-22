Don’t mess with a luchadores mask.

Everyone knows that.

Xavier Woods needed to be reminded on Monday night.

Heading into the triple-threat No. 1 Contender tag-team tournament final next week on the October 28 episode of WWE Raw, Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee and The New Day will join The War Raiders to determine who advances to challenge The Judgment Day for the tag-team titles.

Following their incident on the September 30 episode of WWE Raw, where Woods unmasked Mysterio during their match, the two met up on the 10/21 episode of WWE Raw Talk.

In a backstage segment on the official post-Raw show, Mysterio issued a warning to Woods before they share the ring again on 10/28. Featured below is a transcript of their verbal exchange, which also included comments from Kofi Kingston.

Xavier Woods: Speaking of those tag team titles, congratulations for getting in this match, but I just want to say, after we beat you, don’t come crying to the ref again like you did last time.



Kofi Kingston: Woah, Woods, what is the deal, man? First, we’re letting Truth get his ass kicked out there, and now what, what is this? You’re messing with Rey again?



Rey Mysterio: Kofi, no disrespect to you. Woods, I’m all about good, clean competition, not like the little stunt last time we were in the ring. I’m gonna tell you one thing, you mess with my mask one more time, I’m gonna put you in your place.



XW: Look, I already told you that was an accident. But I guess I’m victim-blaming if I say you didn’t have to wear the mask in the first place.



KK: Come on, bro. Enough is enough.

