The true king of the luchadores is back!

During the November 3 episode of WWE Raw at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio’s music hit. The Judgment Day member made his way to the ring and got on the microphone.

Dom-Dom spoke about being the best WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time. He also claimed to be the best AAA Mega Champion of all-time. He called himself “The King of the Luchadores.”

With that said, the legendary sounds of Rey Mysterio’s theme hit and the WWE Hall of Famer made his way out to the ring to confront his son. He told Dom he looked surprised to see him. He said he can call himself the best champion and this and that, but he takes issue with him calling himself “The King of the Luchadores.”

He asked if he thought he was better than El Santo and Blue Demon. When he asked if he thought he was better than Eddie Guerrero, “Dirty” Dom gave the best response ever, shooting back, “Hey you keep my father’s name out of your mouth!”

Dom then responded and accused Rey of stealing his mustache look. Rey took his jacket off and fans broke out in a loud “Whoop his ass!” chant. Rey told Dom as long as he’s around, this will never be his ring, and as long as he’s around, he’ll never be the greatest Mysterio.

Dom went for a cheap shot, but Rey blocked it and punched back. Rey launched Dom into position and hit his signature 6-1-9 spot. He went up to the top-rope for a follow-up, but Dom retreated and headed to the back to end the eventful segment.

