History was made in the world of competitive eating on Monday, September 2, 2024, and WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio was among multiple pro wrestlers on-hand to witness it.

At the “Unfinished Beef” live Netflix special on 9/2, which was hosted by Nikki Bella and Rob Riggle, Joey Chestnut beat Takeru Kobayashi and his own World Record with 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

The event also featured appearances by WWE Superstar Omos, and WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio, who presented Chestnut with a custom replica WWE title belt for his victory.

Rey Mysterio presents Unfinished Beef winner Joey Chestnut with the Undisputed Champion belt. #ChestnutVSKobayashi pic.twitter.com/uMbin8wksy — Netflix (@netflix) September 2, 2024