During his interview with TV Insider, Rey Mysterio gave his mentality after the brand split. Here’s what he had to say:

I think at the end of the day we’re from the same family, but there is a feeling of competition. Whatever brand you are in, you’re trying to rep it to the fullest. That really shows next month at Survivor Series when we cross paths with the opposite teams. Overall we always try to create the best brand.

