During his appearance on The Bump, Rey Mysterio revealed that his match against Eddie Guerrero at Halloween Havoc 1997 was largely improvised. Here’s what he had to say:

Oh, very very special. On Monday, we celebrated 23 years of that match, so it brought back a lot of memories … I knew Eddie very well. Had the opportunity to share the ring with him like you said, three or four times. So the connection was already there, without a doubt. Because I had the opportunity to work Eddie in Mexico, and we already knew our styles but the meaning of that match and the tension going into the ring that night was on another level. Because I was supposed to get unmasked that night, so I had that weight carrying on my shoulders the whole week leading into the match. One match before we entered the ring, the decision was changed, and I was keeping my mask. And I was nervous as hell. I’m like, ‘Eddie, what are we going to do? What are we gonna do?’ He goes, ‘Ah, Rey, shh! Just open your ears and listen to me.’ So a lot of things that happened that night, that magic that we created was on the fly. And that’s what makes it even more special.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: The Bump. H/T 411Mania.