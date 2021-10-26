During a recent interview with TV Insider, Rey Mysterio spoke on his daughter’s interest in the wrestling business and his thoughts on it. Here’s what he had to say:

Not too long ago she asked, “Dad, what would you say if I wanted to step in the ring?” I said, “As long as you don’t leave your career behind.” She wants to join the medical field. As long as she does that and tries wrestling as a second option, I don’t mind. She always had the curiosity to take a bump, hit the ropes. I said whenever you want to try it, let me know. I think it’s in the back of her mind. She is very dedicated to her school and education. I’m proud of that right now.

Credit: TV Insider. H/T 411Mania.