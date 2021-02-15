During his appearance on the Not About Wrestling Podcast, Rey Mysterio spoke on why Dominik came into the WWE without a mask and why he still would like to see him don a mask in the future. Here’s what he had to say:

Yes, as a matter of fact there was. The only issue was that he was getting so much promotion without the mask, prior to him starting to wrestle. When I did my storyline with Samoa Joe with Brock and we just felt maybe it might be a little too late to mask him now. We’ve talked about it. We would love to incorporate the mask somehow someway, so the legacy continues. Even if they know his face already. We can start a trend where Dominik is outside the ring and Dominik Mysterio is inside the ring.

