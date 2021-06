During his appearance on Out Of Character, Rey Mysterio had positive reviews for Angel Garza as a performer. Here’s what he had to say:

He’s awesome as well. I’ve been a big fan of Garza for a long time and got a chance to work him on the independent scene before we both became part of WWE. He’s organic and a spontaneous individual who can go. It’s like a new rise of what the LWO was back in WCW with all these new faces.

Credit: Out Of Character. H/T 411Mania.