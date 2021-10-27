During his interview with TV Insider, Rey Mysterio spoke on why he’s not particularly interested in wrestling Dominik. Here’s what he had to say:

Once I saw his career take off and see his growth and became so attached to him. It made me want to wrestle him less. It’s something as a father I couldn’t see myself doing. It’s very different when we step in the ring during training where we are wrestling each other. We go hard. I think in front of a crowd. I think I would be very weak when it comes to trying to hurt my son. It’s something I never see doing. I hope it never happens.

Credit: TV Insider. H/T 411Mania.