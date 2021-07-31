During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rey Mysterio spoke on being able to team with Dominik. Here’s what he had to say:

Dominik didn’t decide to start training until the age of 19 [five years ago], but it’s been an incredible journey ever since he started. I’m so proud of him. I’m his parent and I want the best for him. Watching him wrestle, sometimes it feels like I’m going to high school sports games, wanting him to stand out. I want him to do things the right way. He’s been in the ring for such little time, but he’s stepping in the ring with some of the top stars in the company. I just want to make sure there are no mistakes and no flaws. That’s the way you need to be when you’re in the ring with stars like Roman Reigns and The Usos.

