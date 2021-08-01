During his interview with Sports Illustrated, Rey Mysterio had high praise for the Usos. Here’s what he had to say:

I’ve known them since Day One, and they’ve definitely earned my respect. I remember them when their uncle Umaga, God rest his soul, was still alive and they were traveling with him. Now they’re grown men, stepping in the ring, and there is a real connection between us. We’re both from a generational family of wrestlers. That’s something you can’t deny. And they’re just so great in the ring.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: SI.