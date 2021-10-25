Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report and talked about coming over to RAW in the WWE Draft, along with his son Dominik Mysterio.

This marks Rey’s second stint on the red brand since returning to WWE in 2018. He noted how SmackDown has usually worked better for him, but he’s excited about being on RAW with Dominik now.

“I’ve always been a blue-color man,” Rey said. “SmackDown has always been the brand for me. For some reason, it’s worked better for me and I’ve gotten used to the SmackDown brand. But I always like change and I like to adapt, especially now with my son kicking off his career. It’s going to be exciting. There’s a lot of talent on Raw right now and we’re looking forward to working with many of those.”

Rey previously won the WWE United States Title on RAW, and started Dominik off in the ring. He’s hoping for similar success this time around on Monday nights. Rey recalled what he told Dominik when they were drafted earlier this month.

“Once we got drafted that night, I remember sitting down with my son and saying, ‘OK, we need to make the best out of this opportunity,'” he said. “It’s almost like a fresh, new start for us. Obviously, we became the first father-and-son tag team champions and that’s in our rearview mirror right now, but we’re hoping to get an opportunity, or at least earn an opportunity first, to eventually meet the champions.”

