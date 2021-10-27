During an interview with TV Insider, Rey Mysterio revealed that his son starting his career was the driving force behind him putting off retirement. Here’s what he had to say:

Before my son even stepped in the ring I thought maybe it was time to hang up the mask. Having my son kick off his career gave me a moment of renewal. It was a rebirth. I see my son wrestle now and see myself from the early days. It definitely inspired me to stay in this industry because I have so much passion for this. I thought I was losing my passion in 2019 and that my career was coming to an end. My son was able to boost my energy and help me keep going.

Credit: TV Insider. H/T 411Mania.