WWE superstar and lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Complex about all things pro-wrestling, including if there are any goals he has left to accomplish for the company. Highlights from the interview are below.

How his knees have been feeling:

“They’ve been feeling really good. I started this treatment, which I’ve been doing since roughly around 2012, with stem cells. I did a very large treatment on my full body in 2019 in Colombia. And that has been my fountain of youth. It’s been helping me tremendously. Obviously, my knee has been my worst problem throughout my career. Thank God and knock on wood, my back and my neck have always been stable. I’ve had two torn biceps, one on each arm. I have carpal tunnel syndrome in both hands. But this stem cell treatment has given me more years of longevity, more years to be able to do what I love and share special moments with my son in the ring. It’s given me the opportunity to keep doing what I do best.”

Whether he has any goals left to accomplish in WWE

“I’ve been very happy with the career that I’ve had, and it came with so many luxuries, so many blessings, so many friends, so many moments of traveling around the world. I never thought I would be able to share my culture, my lifestyle, my family around the world, and have fans in Europe, in Istanbul, in Saudi Arabia, and Iraq. To do Tribute to the Troops. Really, there’s not much I can ask for now. You know, I just want to ride into the sunset. I’m making the best out of these last couple of years. And then I just want to watch my son’s career flourish.”