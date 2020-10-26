During his appearance on WWE Ahora, Rey Mysterio named Finn Balor has his dream opponent for a Hell in a Cell match. Here’s what he had to say:

That’s a great question. To be honest, I haven’t imagined being in a match as dangerous as this one. I’ve imagined myself in matches that I have participated in very few times, like the TLC match, that to me is all about the height, the ladders, and looking for ways to entertain the fans and get a title. But talking about Hell in a Cell… I think I’d like to face Finn Balor. That would be historical … I’ve faced Finn Balor only once, at Survivor Series 2018. I had great chemistry with him. Since then, I haven’t crossed paths with him. But if I could choose, I’d pick Finn in a Hell in a Cell match.