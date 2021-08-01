During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rey Mysterio spoke on how his wrestling style pays tribute to those that came before him. Here’s what he had to say:

My wrestling style helped revolutionize the sport, and that’s why I wrestle the way I wrestle—it’s my way of thanking them all. Without them paving the way, there is no Rey Mysterio. Not only myself, but others like Juventud Guerrera and Psicosis. Eddie Guerrero and Konnan. We were given a chance to change this industry. I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to make a mark, and I took advantage of that. I did that not just for me, but those who came before me and those you’ll see in the future.

