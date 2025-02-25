The announced attendance for WWE Monday Night RAW at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH was 12,259.

It was announced on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW that Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will be hosting an Elimination Chamber Kickoff event in Toronto, Canada on Friday.

Rey Mysterio is expected to be absent from WWE RAW for an indefinite period of time.

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Michael Cole explained that Mysterio is out of action following an attack by The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston). This attack occurred after Mysterio’s loss to Logan Paul.

Rey Mysterio getting his ass beat by The New Day as the show fades to black is diabolical 😭😭 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/9YeBTbl3s0 — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 11, 2025

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 1,736,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is up from the 1,384,000 viewers the show did the previous week. This is the highest viewership that the show has recorded since returning to the USA Network in September 2024.

WWE SmackDown pulled in a 0.51 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is up from the 0.42 demo rating from one week ago.

The show ranked #1 for the night on cable.

WWE SmackDown is averaging a 0.455 demo rating and 1.508 million viewers in 2025 to date.

Adam “Pacman” Jones, a former NFL cornerback who played eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, attended this week’s episode of WWE RAW in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In addition to his football career, Pacman is a former TNA Tag Team Champion, having won the titles alongside R-Truth (Ron Killings). He’s also never lost inside of a TNA ring.