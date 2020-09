As previously reported, Rey Mysterio tore his tricep at the Payback PPV. The injury happened during the match where he teamed with his son, Dominik, to face the team of Seth Rollins and Murphy. As a result, Dominik faced Rollins the following night in a qualifying match for the World title instead of his father, which Rollins won. Mysterio is expected to be out for a few months.

In an update, Rey posted on Instagram that he has seen his doctor today.