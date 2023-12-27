Rey Mysterio was on an episode of K100 w/ Konnan & Disco where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer praised World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for helping Dominik Mysterio with his matches.

“There’s certain talent that sits by the monitor and kind of just views the matches as they’re going along and there is a respected criticism by that certain talent that’s watching and one of the guys that likes to sit down and critique matches is Seth Rollins and he’ll sit down but if you come back from your match and ask Seth, especially if he was sitting down by the monitor, ‘Aye, what’d you think of the match? What do you think I could do better?’ He would critique you in a good way and that would help you out to learn how to grow. Dominik (Mysterio), I believe is one of those guys, when he comes back, you know, gets critiqued by Seth because he always sees Seth sitting down by the monitor before he walks out and when he comes back. So that’s good criticism.”

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the quotes)