Aalyah Mysterio could be taking serious steps toward a future inside WWE.

While Aalyah, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, has appeared on WWE television in the past—including during a storyline involving the Mysterio family in the ThunderDome era—her father recently revealed that she may now be preparing for a much bigger role behind the scenes.

Speaking on Six Feet Under with The Undertaker (see video below), Rey Mysterio shared that Aalyah has been testing the waters at the WWE Performance Center and has impressed him with her commitment so far.

“Just recent news, we’ve been going back-and-forth trying to see if Aalyah was motivated enough to go up to the P.C. and dedicate some time to train, like full-time. She tried it out one time with me, last year, October. She loved it. She just jumped in the ring once. I said, ‘Okay, let’s try to set you up to go up there for about two weeks, see if you can wake up every day and do this Monday through Friday, weekends off and then back again Monday through Friday.’ She did two weeks and she really loved it. I said, ‘Okay.’ I wasn’t expecting that, and this was all prior to — this was WrestleMania, the first one we had in Vegas. ‘Dad, when are you taking me to the ring? When are you taking me to the ring?’ I said, ‘When you graduate, I’ll take you to the ring.’ So, she graduated in July of last year. U.C.S.D. (University of California San Diego). Human Biology. Showed me the diploma, and it was, ‘Okay, I’m ready.’ Took her up in October of last year, she loved it. Sent her again, this year, February, for two weeks, she loved it, and now we are in May, end of May and she’s getting ready to go up there and establish herself at the PC. So, I’m excited.”

The legendary luchador admitted he never envisioned both of his children potentially following him into the wrestling business.

“If you would have told me your kids are gonna grow up and become wrestlers, both of ‘em, ehh, I think you’re wrong.”

Rey also discussed the possibility of creating even more family history if Aalyah ultimately pursues a WWE career. After already sharing the ring with Dominik Mysterio, becoming WWE Tag Team Champions together, and later feuding on television, Rey believes there could be another unique chapter waiting to be written.

“It’s gonna be very interesting to see her development for the next year. But, we were talking about this, if that really happens, I would love to create some history. This is a historical moment — to be able to have shared the ring with my son, become the first father and son Tag Team Champions in WWE, and then later on feud against each other and we had our differences but now with my daughter, it’s like, what can we do there? This is a historical moment, because I don’t really have that many accolades,” Mysterio joked. “I mean, just Hall of Fame, GM. I need something.”

It’s a fascinating possibility.

Rey went on to emphasize that while he is excited about Aalyah’s interest in wrestling, he has made it clear that the decision ultimately has to come from her and not from any outside expectations.

“Being there for her, since I was gone for so long, just like I was with Dom, you know, being on the road, they both know they can both count on me whenever they want. So, being there for Aalyah if she ever needs any guidance or advise or anything that can help her push forward to follow this dream that she has right now, and again, she might be there for a year and she might say, ‘Dad, I thought this was for me and maybe it’s not,’ so, I said, ‘Don’t feel pressured that you have to be here. It’s gotta come from in here. You gotta feel it…’”

The comments come after Aalyah participated in Bayley’s Lodestone training camp in Las Vegas, where she trained alongside several aspiring wrestlers, including Sherilyn Guerrero, the daughter of the late Eddie Guerrero.

Following Rey’s remarks, NXT General Manager Robert Stone reacted on social media, indicating that he would be willing to give Aalyah an opportunity in NXT should she continue pursuing an in-ring career.