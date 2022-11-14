Rey Mysterio was scheduled to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup to have the chance to earn another shot at Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental Championship.

However, according to a Ringside News story that was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. The injury is either an ankle injury or another form of foot injury, according to Meltzer.

As a result, Mustafa Ali has taken Mysterio’s place in the tournament. On November 18th, Ali will compete against Ricochet.

Mysterio last wrestled at a WWE live event in Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday, October 30.