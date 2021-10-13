WWE superstar Rey Mysterio recently joined the Kurt Angle show to discuss a wide range of topics, including how the lucha-libre legend felt about his world title run with the company back in 2006, and how he wishes he could have worked more on promos during that reign. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he was never able to back up his in-ring action with good promos during that world title reign:

I never took the time to work on what I needed to work on in order to back that title up and that was working on my promos or character development. In lucha, you were never taught that part of this industry. I think that’s where I dropped the ball, tremendously, on not being able to backup having the title and being able to cut promos.

How he’s never really been a promo guy:

I’ve never really been a promo guy. I do most of my talking inside the ring and that’s what fans know me for. If I had done my end of the job, the outcome would have been different.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)