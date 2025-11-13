Eddie Guerrero left behind one hell of a legacy in the world of pro wrestling, and in particular, WWE.

On Thursday, November 13, 2025, WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio reflected on the memory of the late aforementioned fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend on the 20-year anniversary of his passing.

The masked WWE legend shared a special article via The Players Tribune where he reflected on the life, career and legacy of Eddie Guerrero.

Featured below is an excerpt:

Dear Eddie,

It’s Friday night.

I’m riding shotgun with my uncle, Rey Sr., and we’re pulling up to the Auditorio de Tijuana. Everyone else reading this letter, when I say “pull up” they’ll probably think I mean around back — like they must have had a special entrance for the famous luchador and his nephew. But you know. Nah, man … this was Fight Night in a border town!! This was 1987. We entered through the front door like everyone else.

I remember those times as if they were yesterday. Me and Senior, driving to the show … it was like a million little block parties. And of course you could smell it before you would see it: hot dogs, tacos, popcorn, chicharrón. Maybe some other smells we won’t mention. Then you’d see the adults and the older kids, getting their hustle on — bootleg t-shirts, bootleg action figures (nothing like we have now, just some stiff plastic with a nail-polished-on mask if you were lucky … and if you were really lucky, an 8×8 wooden square as a ring, 4 nails as posts and some rubber bands for the ropes). And then last you would see the younger kids, holding their autograph papers and pencils, bunched at the doors waiting to find out which of their favorite luchadores will show up that night.

We would get there about an hour before … and my uncle, he had it timed exact. As soon as we were two blocks from the auditorium, he’d rolllll to that next light and slow the car down to a stop. Then he’d kind of look around for a moment, to make sure no one was watching. And in this one motion, so smooth — whoooosh — he’d pull on his mask. And I’d just be sitting there in the passenger seat, 12 years old, like I’m Robin in the Batmobile and thinking, Man. This is IT. Wrestling is EVERYTHING. Then we’d park Senior’s car in the lot out front, he would give me his bag to carry, and we’d walk right in.

OK OK — now I’m picturing you up there in Heaven, WeeWeeto. And you’re reading this, like, “Rey. Rey, brother. Cool story. Tell me something I don’t already know.” So I’ll get to the point. Bagman-ing for my uncle, on those Friday nights in the border towns … I have a lot of amazing memories from back then. Memories that mean so much to me, and shaped who I am. But there’s one that means more and shaped me more than the rest. And it’s the memory of how — on one of those nights?? I basically saw a shooting star. I saw the greatest wrestler of all time, for the first time.

I saw you.

I saw Eddie Guerrero.