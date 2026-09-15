Rey Mysterio has fired back at his son following Dominik Mysterio’s recent comments about what it would take to finally end their long-running rivalry.

Dominik recently stated that he wants an apology from his father along with Rey’s legendary mask in order to put their issues behind them.

During a recent interview with Fox News and OutKick, Rey responded to those demands and suggested Dominik may be underestimating him.

“That’s pretty deep for him to say that,” Mysterio said. “At the end of the day, I believe I have much more tricks up my sleeve than he does.”

Rey then took aim at the advantages Dominik received when entering the wrestling business because of his father.

“If he thinks he’s going to step all over me, retire me, take my name and have me apologize to him for what apparently I have done, maybe I shouldn’t have helped him break into the business.”

Mysterio contrasted Dominik’s path with his own, recalling the work he had to put in after beginning his wrestling career at just 14 years old.

“Maybe he should have grinded on his own and scratched and clawed just like I did at the age of 14 when I first broke into the business, which was really tough back then. Now, it’s much easier to get into the business. It’s not like before.”

Despite their history, Rey made it clear that he would welcome another showdown with Dominik. He also teased potentially raising the stakes beyond putting his famous mask on the line.

“I would love and wait to see that day come to fruition. I would love to step into the ring with Dom and put something on the line. Something that means much more than just a mask.”