WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Instagram this week and made a lengthy statement on his career, and teaming with SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio tomorrow night.

As noted, Friday’s live SmackDown on FOX from Houston will be headlined by Edge and The Mysterios vs. The Usos and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in six-man tag team action.

Edge, who will challenge Reigns for the title at Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view, noted that he never thought he’d get to share the ring with Rey again. He said he’s not sure how much longer he and Rey will be able to wrestle as his “window is closing,” so he’s going to savor the chance to wrestle with his friend, who he loves.

Edge then recalled his history with Rey, and praised him as a living legend.

Rey responded to Edge’s statement in the comments section, and called on Edge to do this match for WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. He also commented on how excited Dominik is, noting that Edge will be officially known as Dominik’s Godfather in his first post-pandemic match.

Edge’s statement reads like this, “This Friday I get to do something I never thought I’d do again. Share a ring with @619iamlucha and team with his son @dominik_35 for the first time ever. I don’t want this to get too syrupy but let’s face it, I don’t know how much longer Rey or I do this crazy thing called wrestling. I do know the window is closing. So this Friday on Smackdown, I’m gonna savor it. I get to share the ring, maybe for the last time, with my dear friend who I can honestly say I love. We’ve been through a lot together over the years. We’ve won tag team titles together, battled each other(one of my favorite opponents), laughed until we cried and lost dear friends. But I know that chemistry we’ve had since day one will still be there. Rey is a living legend. It’s tossed around too much, but in this case it is without one iota of a doubt, true. And to be here for even a tiny part of Dom’s ride? Man, I’m so proud to go out there with them. In front of our people. Finally. Can’t wait Houston. Can’t wait.”

Rey wrote back, “DAMN YOU [heart eyes emoji x 2] @edgeratedr I’m fkn speechless & it will be very hard to top this [thumbs up emoji]!! You know very well I have nothing but L[blue heart emoji]ve & respect for you & your family & have constantly accepted the fact that we are both blessed 2 be able 2 be in this grind as long as we have, on top of having the opportunity of seeing my son @dominik_35 #Mysterio (aKa) pandemic boy: career take off during this Covid era……..You said this last week @TV ‘I’ve known Dom since he was a lil boy and just got chills knowing that all 3 of us will be sharing the ring!!’ Dom is really stoked, we’re both so excited & cant wait for Friday Night #Smackdown in H-town & you will be officially known as EdgeO Doms Godfather in his first match (w/fans) post pandemic! Love you so much EdgeO, we are so FKN pumped!! Let’s do this one for Eddie [folded hands emoji] [blue heart emoji] [Mexican flag emoji] [fist emoji] #VivaLaRaza [Mexican flag emoji]”

You can see Edge’s full post below:

