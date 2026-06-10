Dominik Mysterio has become one of WWE’s most successful villains in recent years, but according to Rey Mysterio, the transition to the dark side came after his son struggled to find where he fit in during the early stages of his WWE career.

Today, Dominik is thriving as a top heel and currently holds the AAA Mega Championship. However, things were much different when he first arrived on WWE television alongside his father as a babyface tag team partner.

Speaking on The Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast (see video below), Rey reflected on Dominik’s development and revealed that his son felt uncomfortable in the role he was playing while standing beside him.

“I did feel that there was a bit of awkwardness, or maybe even a struggle, right before he became the person he became,” Rey said. “He didn’t feel like he was fitting in being by my side, and I completely understand that.”

That feeling ultimately led to a major shift in Dominik’s presentation, culminating in his memorable 2022 heel turn against Rey Mysterio and Adam Copeland, then known in WWE as Edge.

For Rey, separating from his son on television turned out to be exactly what Dominik needed.

“So, the best thing for him to have done is to detach from his own father,” he continued. “And then on top of that, embrace that character that, I guess, he envisioned in his mind, and seeing who he is now.”

It’s hard to argue with the results.

Since aligning himself with The Judgment Day, Dominik has evolved into one of WWE’s most talked-about performers, generating some of the loudest crowd reactions in the company while establishing his own identity away from his legendary father’s shadow.

As for what’s next, Dominik is set to continue his momentum on next week’s episode of WWE Raw when he faces Oba Femi in a King of the Ring tournament matchup.