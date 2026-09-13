Rey Mysterio has another family-related goal he hopes to accomplish before his in-ring career comes to an end.

The WWE Hall of Famer has previously discussed his desire to eventually be retired by his son, Dominik Mysterio. With his daughter Aalyah now training for a potential wrestling career, Rey says he would also love the opportunity to share the ring with both of his children.

Speaking with The Sun, Mysterio revealed that Aalyah’s training has given him another personal dream to chase.

“I have my daughter training, I mean, that’s, that’s like a different thing for me. I would really love to be able to try and share the ring with both. Why not?” Mysterio said.

He continued, “I don’t think it’s ever been done in history, so to be able to share the ring with my daughter and my son, it would be something. It’s a personal hope or dream of mine.”

Mysterio also remains open to revisiting his rivalry with Dominik. The two famously feuded in WWE after Dominik turned against his father, with Rey comparing the possibility of another chapter to long-running movie franchises such as “Rocky” and “Terminator.”

“I think going back with Dom, you know, you’ve seen Rocky, Rocky 2, Rocky 3, and you know, maybe you thought that was the ending? And then all of a sudden you get another Rocky. Or the Terminator, whatever it is,” Mysterio said. “Those movies that are legendary and are classics; to this day, you can enjoy. I think that can always happen with Dom and myself.”

According to Mysterio, the nature of their relationship means WWE can easily return to the father-son story whenever the time is right.

“Maybe we thought that was a finale or an ending, but the story is always there. It’s very accessible to knock back on that door and reopen that,” he said.

Mysterio then reiterated that having Dominik retire him was his original idea, although his son’s rapid progression caught him by surprise.

“So, I mean, yeah, that was my original thought [Dom retiring him] from the moment my son stepped in. It just it happened so fast,” Mysterio said. “His growth happened so fast that I didn’t think it was gonna come within 2-3 years after him breaking into the business. It’s crazy.”