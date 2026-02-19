Rey Mysterio has built a career on speed, longevity, and consistency. Even as an active WWE Hall of Famer, he continues to perform at a level that rivals talent half his age. During a recent appearance on “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” with Cody Rhodes, Mysterio opened up about the daily routine that helps him stay sharp physically and mentally.

For Mysterio, the foundation of his day begins before anything else.

“I think I have to contribute that to every morning when I wake up, that cold plunge is waiting outside my room,” he said. “I jump in there, it’s at 39 degrees, and I stay there for about three minutes.”

Cold exposure therapy has become increasingly popular among athletes for recovery and inflammation control, and Mysterio has fully embraced it as part of his lifestyle. He admitted that some mornings are tougher than others, but discipline wins out.

“If I feel froggy, I might stay there a little bit longer. But sometimes when that three minute mark hits, I’m out of there,” Mysterio said.

The key, he explained, is consistency. It is not about doing something extreme once in a while. It is about building a habit that prepares him for the demands of WWE’s schedule.

“That’s how I start my day,” he added. “I believe that’s what keeps me sharp and on my toes and ready to kick my day off.”

For a performer who has competed across multiple decades, from WCW’s cruiserweight boom to the modern WWE era, that daily structure plays a major role in his longevity. Mysterio has often credited passion and adaptability for his continued success, and his morning routine reflects that same mindset. Even after reaching the Hall of Fame and achieving virtually every major milestone in the industry, Rey Mysterio continues to approach each day with the discipline of someone still chasing greatness.