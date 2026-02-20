Rey Mysterio’s legacy in professional wrestling is already secure, but the next chapter of the Mysterio story could potentially include another member of the family stepping into the ring.

During a recent appearance on “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” with Cody Rhodes, Rey revealed that his daughter Aaliyah recently had her first experience inside a wrestling ring, and the results surprised even him.

Rey explained that Aaliyah had been asking for over a year to get in the ring and see what it felt like. After she graduated from college, he decided to take her to the WWE Performance Center.

“This is your first time stepping in the ring,” Rey recalled thinking as she entered. But what happened next caught him off guard.

“She had a connection with just positioning. Hitting the ropes,” Rey said.

For anyone who has ever stepped inside a wrestling ring, those two elements alone are not easy to grasp. Rope running requires timing, confidence, and body control. Positioning requires instinct and awareness. According to Rey, Aaliyah immediately showed both.

“She was a natural.”

Rey admitted he originally believed the experience might scare her away from the business. The ropes are stiff. The bumps are unforgiving. The grind of training can be overwhelming. Instead, Aaliyah embraced it.

“I really enjoyed it. Like, this is really fun,” she told him after the session.

The reaction left Rey both excited and cautious. He later suggested that if she truly wants to pursue wrestling, the next step would be committing to a full week of structured training to understand the physical and mental demands.

For now, nothing is official. But if Rey Mysterio’s instincts are correct, and if Aaliyah continues to feel that connection to the ring, the Mysterio family story in WWE may not be finished evolving. One generation has already changed the industry. A second has become one of its most talked-about stars. A third may be quietly preparing to test her own path.