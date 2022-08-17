WWE superstar Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about a wide range of topics, which included the lucha-libre legend praising the work of Logan Paul, as well as his thoughts on his WrestleMania 35 showdown with Samoa Joe, a matchup that only lasted about 58 seconds due to time getting cut. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his WrestleMania 35 matchup with Samoa Joe only being about 58 seconds:

A match before we went out [is when Rey Mysterio & Samoa Joe found out their WrestleMania 35 match time had been cut]. That’s how bad it was and that was very disappointing because I had just come back, it was my first WrestleMania, everything had felt great, took time on designing my outfit for that particular WrestleMania, Mysterio movie had just come out and so everything just blended perfectly until a match before we went out. Time was apparently running low and we were early on the card so, to have five or seven minutes, whatever time we got taken off, if that really mattered then I guess it mattered, you know? I guess Rey Mysterio doesn’t bring it when it comes to WrestleMania because I’ve always loved to step in there and give everything, you know? Every single night.

Praises Logan Paul:

It was very special [what occurred at WrestleMania 38 involving Logan Paul]. Having a social media mogul come over from that industry and represent his end of the bargain into the world of sports-entertainment is definitely very special. Not only to be able to do it myself, but next to my son who also gets the rub of Logan Paul’s fans that eventually jumped over and hopefully they’re here to stay. His last presence at SummerSlam against The Miz, his performance was incredible. Definitely a person that has what it takes without a doubt to become a superstar here in the WWE so I’m looking forward to his progress, I’m excited to see his growth and I hope we can once again team up but this time, instead of opposite ends, you know, together.

