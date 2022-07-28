WWE superstars Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio recently sat-down with Ariel Helwani from BT Sport to hype up this weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event special, where the Mysterios will be taking on Finn Balor and Damian Priest from Judgement Day. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Rey says that there were talks about he and Dominik feuding:

“We actually talked about that during his first couple of weeks of training. I remember sitting down with him, and telling him … ‘Could you imagine if you started working and then we teamed up and eventually, you know, whether I turned on you or you turned on me?’ Yeah, that would be cool.”

Says their connection is so strong they decided to remain a team rather than fight each other:

“Over time, it’s like, I don’t think we can do that. Our connection has been so tight, you know, from day one, the age of seven, and Eddie Guerrero and myself. I don’t think that it would be — storyline-wise, it might be attractive, but I need to feel it at the moment, during that time. Right now, I feel like we just, we have a really tight bond, but it would be something special.”

Dominik discusses the spot he is in with WWE today:

“Where I am now, I would’ve never in a million years thought, you know, two years in I’d be former Smackdown Tag Team Champion with my dad … No, [I’d] never [turn on him].”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)