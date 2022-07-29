WWE superstar and lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Ariel Helwani from BT Sport to hype up tomorrow’s SummerSlam premium live event, where Mysterio will team with his son Dominki to take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest from the Judgement Day faction.

During the interview Helwani would inquire whether WWE ever asked Mysterio to put his mask on the line, something that his old employer, WCW did on several occasions before he finally unmasked in 1999. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says WWE never asked him to put his mask on the line when he wrestled for them:

“Not at all. I truly feel, and I haven’t sat down to talk about this with Vince, but I feel Vince sees the respect that I have for the mask, and he respects that. So Rey Mysterio, I think, is marketable with the mask, and he’s always been.”

How WCW made Rey lose his mask at one point during his run there:

“WCW didn’t take advantage of that opportunity, but Vince did, and man, did it work.”

