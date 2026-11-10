Rey Mysterio is ready to tell his side of the story.

Lucha Libre AAA has announced that the WWE Hall of Fame legend will address the controversial allegations made against him by Dorian Roldán during this Saturday’s episode of AAA on FOX in Mexico City.

The announcement comes after Roldán accused Mysterio of having an affair with his wife, Marisela Peña, during this past weekend’s AAA Heroes Inmortales Week 3 show.

The accusations resulted in Mysterio being suspended from his position as AAA General Manager, with Roldán also alleging that the masked wrestling legend had created an unsafe working environment within the promotion.

Now, Mysterio is scheduled to respond publicly to the situation.

“Rey Mysterio is ready to respond to Dorian Roldán this Saturday in Mexico City,” AAA wrote in the caption of a video announcement shared via the company’s official X account on Tuesday afternoon.

It remains to be seen what Mysterio will have to say about the accusations, or whether his response will have any impact on his status as AAA General Manager.

Also advertised for the November 14 episode of AAA on FOX is a singles match featuring Omos going one-on-one against Pimpinela Escarlata.

Rey Mysterio está listo para responderle a Dorian Roldán este sábado en CDMX. Boletos disponibles en https://t.co/HmuAJ43Fxe https://t.co/2zNeqELb0Z — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 10, 2026