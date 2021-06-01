WWE SmackDown tag team champion and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss a number of different subjects, including his thoughts on the Latino World Order from WCW, his first tour in Mexico while with WWE, and whether his daughter Aalyah would ever fully join the wrestling business. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the Latino World Order finding success in today’s wrestling world:

I don’t think so [a new Latino World Order would be a ripoff] because you know, if you think about it, things that were cool back then are becoming cool once again and I truly believe that the LWO would [have] huge success nowadays. You know, you don’t know, it might happen.

Says during his first tour in Mexico in WWE he had to have a special council to be able to wear his mask again:

In Mexico when we went for the first time with WWE, they didn’t want to let me wrestle with the mask on because I had lost it already, so… it’s maybe about a year-and-a-half, two years almost [into my run with WWE] and WWE was going on tour, so I was like, ‘Really? I’ve been wrestling with it since I signed with WWE.’ The point is they didn’t care but at the end of the night, they were like, ‘Go ahead man. It’s cool, it’s okay.’ So we pulled it off and the rest is history.

Says he would fully support his daughter Aalyah fully getting into the wrestling business if she wanted:

It’s funny you say that. My wife just asked me yesterday, she goes, ‘What would you say if your daughter all of sudden just said, Dad, I want to break in the business.’ I’d say, ‘I’d be the first to train her,’ you know? I can’t say no, but of course she has to continue with her medical field. That’s what she’s doing right now, she’s going to college to be in the medical field so I’m looking forward to that but again, if she decided to switch her mindset, I would be right there to support her.

