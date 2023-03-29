Rey Mysterio shares the moment he found out he’d be going into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The lucha-libre legend recently spoke with the New York Post to hype up this weekend’s WrestleMania 39 premium live event, where he will be taking on his son, Dominik. During the chat, Mysterio was asked about his induction into the Hall of Fame on top of having to face his son.

I was pulled aside by Triple H and he mentioned to me, ‘Rey, we would love to induct you into the Hall of Fame. It was very shocking to me. It was like, ‘Wow.’ I remember the first words that came out of my mouth were just like, ‘I’m not ready to retire.’ He’s like, ‘No, it’s not like that.’

Staying on the subject, the former world champion explains why he always associated a Hall of Fame induction with retiring, later confirming that he plans to wrestle until he is at least 50.

I’m still having a hard time digesting it because Hall of Fames are supposed to happen when you retire, when you’re getting close to retirement. I don’t feel neither of them are close for me, but it’s a huge blessing. I think I do have a number and I want to keep it at that and my number is 50. I’m hoping at 50 I can go ahead and say it’s been an incredible ride and I think it’s time for me to step back now.

You can read the full interview here.