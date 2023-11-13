Rey Mysterio remembers the life of his best friend, former WWE champion Eddie Guerrero.

Mysterio took to Instagram and shared a touching tribute to Guerrero, who tragically passed away 18-years-ago today. The lucha-libre legend writes:

18 yrs ago today after your passing & will forever continue to love you, miss you and honor your memory. I have imagined so many times over & over how incredible it would be seeing you by Dominik’s side in present moment, but completely satisfied that he was by your side in 2005 before you left us, is a true blessing!! Love & Miss you WeeWeeto

Eddie Guerrero continues to be honored in the sport of pro-wrestling to this day. Check out Mysterio’s touching post below.